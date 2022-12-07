Metro Boomin Parties with The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky for 'Heroes & Villains'

Play video content TMZ.com

Metro Boomin's new album "HEROES & VILLAINS" could very well nab the number one spot next week, and the producer's already reaping rewards -- throwing a celeb-packed album release party with Spotify's RapCaviar imprint.

Metro took time out to dap up his supporters all evening ... including two of his biggest "HEROES & VILLAINS" collaborators The Weeknd -- fresh off receiving his 4th Diamond RIAA plaque -- and A$AP Rocky.

Metro's producer yang Southside, Amir Esmailian, RC's Carl Chery and fellow rap stars NAV, Polo G and G Herbo rounded out the crowd of Metro Boomers.

The celebration speaks to the quality of the product Metro just put out after a 4-year hiatus ... and he recently gave fans "some more" as his famous tagline says ... dropping off the instrumentals to his latest batch of beats for the audiophiles.

According to HitsDailyDouble, 'Heroes' is on pace to rack in close to 140,000-150,000 units sold ... with only Taylor Swift’s blockbuster "Midnights" album standing in his way for the top spot.