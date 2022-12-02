Metro Boomin Debuts Beat-Making Hologram in L.A. and Miami

Play video content

Metro Boomin is gonna want plenty more of everything now that his long-awaited "HEROES & VILLAINS" album is out -- and he's getting it by using some cool tech to sorta clone himself.

The superstar producer recently debuted a hologram, in partnership with Spotify and Proto, where he let the beat build like Lil Wayne -- at CoolKicks in L.A. and also at Patron of the New in Miami.

His global visibility didn't stop there ... he also sent out call signs to promote his album near the Louvre and Eiffel Tower in Paris, and also in London, Sydney and Toronto.

