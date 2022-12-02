Metro Boomin Drops Feature-Packed Album, Pays Homage to Pink Floyd

Metro Boomin just dropped his sophomore album, "HEROES & VILLAINS," after a 4-year hiatus ... and the superproducer channeled a classic rock album to gift wrap the project.

The album cover finds Metro paying homage to Pink Floyd's 1975 album "​​Wish You Were Here" ... famous for its depiction of a man shaking another man's hand as he's smothered in flames.

Metro alluded to the fiery imagery on his Instagram writing, “must be [two] sides” ... and flames appear to be the motto this go around.

The album's promotional trailer doubled as a mini-movie starring Morgan Freeman and LaKeith Stanfield ... with its premise largely being about LS burning down the city of Metropolis.

