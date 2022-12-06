The Weeknd Earns 4th Diamond Certification With 'Can't Feel My Face'

The Weeknd is adding yet another career achievement to his resume -- his FOURTH diamond certification!!!

The Toronto-bred megastar's 2015 party starter "Can’t Feel My Face" received its flowers from the Recording Industry Association of America on Tuesday -- an award for selling 10 million records sold overall.

The "Can’t Feel My Face" video also has over a billion views on YouTube ... so yeah, the song's been a monster jam for years.

His hits "The Hills," "Starboy" and "Blinding Lights" were also previously certified diamond ... making him the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to obtain the 4 milestone plaques.