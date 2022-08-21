The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Tyga Spotted At Same Las Vegas Hotel

Play video content TMZ.com

If you were at the Encore in Vegas Saturday, it looked like the TMZ Celebrity Tour, because The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Tyga all showed up in the same lobby!!!

Travis was the first to show at around 4 PM ... the father of Kylie Jenner's 2 kids was hangin' alone -- not even a bodyguard in sight. He kept his head down to avoid the crush and then disappeared.

A short time later, Tyga showed up in the same lobby with bodyguards and beelined it for the valet. He caused a little commotion as several women lasered in for his attention. Kylie's ex then drove off.

And then just a few minutes later ... The Weeknd got out of the elevator and walked over to a bunch of guys, hugging them and shaking their hands and then chit-chatting for a few minutes. He left with model Simi Khadra.

The Weeknd had a job to do that night ... he headlined at the Allegiant Stadium for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

🚨 | Travis Scott was spotted just now (21/08) at The Weeknd's show that will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/bi9spfxve8 — Astro_trvis 🛰 (@astro_trvis) August 21, 2022 @astro_trvis

Travis showed up for The Weeknd's show in Vegas, he was also there the night before in Denver.