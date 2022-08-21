Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Tyga Spotted At Same Las Vegas Hotel

Travis Scott, Weeknd, Tyga Hey Vegas, You Want to See Celebs? Check Out the Lobby at Encore!!!

8/21/2022 6:52 AM PT
CHECKIN' IN
If you were at the Encore in Vegas Saturday, it looked like the TMZ Celebrity Tour, because The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Tyga all showed up in the same lobby!!!

travis scott
Travis was the first to show at around 4 PM ... the father of Kylie Jenner's 2 kids was hangin' alone -- not even a bodyguard in sight. He kept his head down to avoid the crush and then disappeared.

tyga
A short time later, Tyga showed up in the same lobby with bodyguards and beelined it for the valet. He caused a little commotion as several women lasered in for his attention. Kylie's ex then drove off.

the weeknd
And then just a few minutes later ... The Weeknd got out of the elevator and walked over to a bunch of guys, hugging them and shaking their hands and then chit-chatting for a few minutes. He left with model Simi Khadra.

The Weeknd had a job to do that night ... he headlined at the Allegiant Stadium for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

Travis showed up for The Weeknd's show in Vegas, he was also there the night before in Denver.

The Weeknd's Saturday night concert was not without incident ... a fire erupted outside the venue at around 11 PM as fans were leaving. The blaze was extinguished quickly and no one was injured.

