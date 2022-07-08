The Weeknd Forced to Postpone Tour Opening After Rogers Outage in Canada

The Weeknd is being forced to postpone his first stadium show in his hometown of Toronto ... the result of a phone and Internet outage causing major issues north of the border.

Abel was supposed to have a big show at Rogers Centre Friday night in Toronto, the start of his After Hours til Dawn tour ... and he says he’s crushed and heartbroken by a factor totally out of his control.

Rogers Communications, one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, is experiencing a major outage affecting millions of wireless phone and Internet customers ... and Live Nation says the outage makes it impossible to put on the show until cell and Internet service are restored.

The Weeknd says he’s been at the venue all day and the last-minute postponement is out of his hands due to the outage. Abel says he tried his best to have the show go on but says operations and safety are compromised.