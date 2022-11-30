Nas and 21 Savage Squash 'Irrelevant' Beef with New Collab

Nas and 21 Savage are choosing to be relevant together, with a new collaboration … a sharp departure from the near-beef that started simmering with 21’s disparaging comments about the Queensbridge MC.

Nas explained the truce on Instagram … “Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artists use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”

If you’ll remember, 21 questioned Nas’ relevance during a fiery Clubhouse chat, but their song, “One Mic, One Gun” cooly buries the hatchet over a Hit-Boy produced track.

The song's being celebrated by the likes of DJ Khaled, Peter Rosenberg and even Nas’ brother Jungle, who was among the many calling for 21’s head.