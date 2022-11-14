21 Savage Dismisses Nas' Relevancy Following 'KD3' Release

... Outside of His Old Fans

Nas and Hit-Boy just released their new "King's Disease III" album ... but to hear 21 Savage tell it, it's all just a formality.

During a heated Clubhouse debate about rappers' longevity, 21 questioned Nas' relevancy as a whole ... in addition to why fans still dissected hip hop music like it was anatomy class.

The Slaughter Gang rapper was also accused of "ageism" AKA hating on older MCs ... similar to DJ Akademiks' recent controversy.

21 virtually shot down every example of Nas' relevancy during the argument -- including his 2020 Grammy Award win, and doesn't think having ride-or-die fans who date back to his classic 1994 debut album "Illmatic" counts for current-day relevance.

The discussion tossed around several hip hop heavyweights such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Scarface, Too Short and Fat Joe as candidates for relevant "old rappers" ... while Kool G Rap and Big Daddy Kane also caught slander for a nonexistent joint album.