LL Cool J Rips DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers 'Dusty'

LL Cool J is coming to the defense of hip hop's pioneers ... as he blows a gasket over DJ Akademiks calling older rappers "dusty," and not as rich as the new generation of artists.

In a fiery Instagram Live, LL picked apart Akademiks' stance -- noting how music fans don't check the pockets of legends like Miles Davis, John Coltrane or popular rock musicians. His point is simple ... why do it for hip-hop icons?!?

Ak questioned the validity of some older rappers' stake in the culture on account of their bank accounts -- which LL calls a "misinformed" opinion.

LL also pointed out that when rap started, there were no managers, endorsement deals or big label budgets ... and hip hop stars of the past literally had to create the movement from the ground up.

The Rock The Bells Festival founder said comments like Ak's are exactly why he started the event ... to preserve the foundations of rap, and advised the blogger to never play himself, noticeably checking his composure to prevent from exploding!!!

LL's thoughts immediately garnered plenty of backup -- Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, Royce Da 5'9, and Pharoahe Monch were just a handful of pioneers who cosigned the message.

LL didn't want to mention Akademiks by name ... but his fellow hip hop legend, former Hot 97 standout DJ Mister Cee, connected the dots and found Ak ranting about older rappers on one of his Twitch streams.