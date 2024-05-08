Ayra Starr Says Cardi B Forgetting Designer Is No Big Deal, 'It Happens!!!'
Ayra Starr It's OK Cardi Forgot Designer's Name... High Nerves at Met Gala!!!
Cardi B is taking heat for blanking on the designer of her epic Met Gala gown right when it mattered most -- but Ayra Starr says don't judge, because it's impossible to always be perfect in the heat of the moment!
TMZ Hip Hop ran into the Afrobeats superstar Wednesday in Bev Hills, and she understood where Cardi was coming from -- the "Wap" rapper couldn't recall who put together her ridiculously huge and long gown when she was interviewed entering the Met ... and she felt the wrath of a former Vogue exec.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Ayra's no stranger to events like the Met Gala, and says no preparation can save you when your nerves take over.
Bottom line ... she says people should lay off and give Cardi a pass.
The "Rush" singer passed her pop drip check with flying colors, but admits the Cardi calamity will make her double-check her own designer credits leading up to future photo-ops.
Ayra's 2nd album, "The Year I Turned 21" drops on the last day of May, and she told us she has some bucket list items to start checking off -- including pushing her luck in a casino, and a special piercing!!!