21 Savage Cosigns All Drake's 'Her Loss' Lyrics

21 Savage doesn't appear on the "Her Loss" album nearly much as Drake ... but that doesn't mean the Slaughter Gang rapper's voice wasn't heard.

On the contrary, 21 says he's cosigning all of Drake's spicy commentary on the project and even instigated some of the drama while they were recording the project!!!

In a new convo for DJ Akademiks' "Off The Record" podcast, 21 reveled in Drake's "Her Loss" verses ... which include a line insinuating Megan Thee Stallion lied about her shooting, and a "groupie" jab at Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian.

Internet sleuths have determined Drake contributes roughly 67% of the "Her Loss" vocals but 21 maintains he's a team player on 100% of the project.

Both Megan and Alexis reacted to Drake's shots -- which probably helped grow the album's notoriety. "Her Loss" is set for a No. 1 debut atop the Billboard 200 chart with 335-350K in projected sales.

Drake and 21 were supposed to rock out this Friday at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, but they postponed the show to attend Takeoff's funeral in Atlanta.