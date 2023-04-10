Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lil Baby Announces ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour with GloRilla, Kid LAROI and Gloss Up

Lil Baby I'm Going On Tour... And GloRilla's Coming Too!!!

4/10/2023 3:21 PM PT
3 Lil Baby, GloRilla Toyota Center in Houston
TMZ/Getty

Lil Baby is finally taking last October's No. 1 album, "It's Only Me" on the road ... and he's bringing several of his friends along for the ride.

The rap star revealed Monday GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will be joining him on the 32-city tour, which kicks off in July.

The 4PF leader and Glo famously linked up backstage last year where she taught him how to do her signature dance, and the relationship has culminated into a power move of concert money!!!

Lil Baby 2023 Tour Date

Besides Los Angeles ... Chicago, Memphis and Atlanta are all on the tour stop. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, and could potentially earn that unofficial 'tour of the summer' title!!!

