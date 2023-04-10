Lil Baby Announces ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour with GloRilla, Kid LAROI and Gloss Up

Lil Baby is finally taking last October's No. 1 album, "It's Only Me" on the road ... and he's bringing several of his friends along for the ride.

The rap star revealed Monday GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will be joining him on the 32-city tour, which kicks off in July.

Glorilla teaching Lil Baby her dance backstage 😂 pic.twitter.com/b02zSIgP9V — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 30, 2022 @DailyLoud

The 4PF leader and Glo famously linked up backstage last year where she taught him how to do her signature dance, and the relationship has culminated into a power move of concert money!!!