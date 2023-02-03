Lil Baby's Artist Rylo Rodriguez Admits Spending $4K Per Week On Lean

Lil Baby's 4PF artist Rylo Rodriguez is bound to his double cup by his own admission ... admitting to shelling out nearly $4K a week to feed his lean habit.

The Atlanta rapper left Awaiz Dawave speechless when he made the shocking revelation during their chat inside Lenox Square last year, and the footage has slowly been shocking fans across the internet.

Rylo says it takes him about 3 days to finish a pint of lean ... hence the swift re-up that runs his bank account over $200K annually!!!

Rappers getting it out of the mud has become a common practice, but maybe Rylo should take a page out of Sada Baby's book of sobriety and reroute the course to save his finances ... and his liver.

TMZ Hip Hop recently spoke to the Detroit rapper who once had an even bigger budget for his lean excursions ... dropping $20K per week just to go codeine crazy.