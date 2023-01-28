Sada Baby Cuts $20K Lean Habit, Preps Album After Leaving Asylum Records

Play video content TMZ.com

Sada Baby shocked fans earlier this week, announcing he was done with lean and cigarettes after spending upwards of $20k on the habits per week ... a move he says not only benefited his health, but his pockets too!!!

Ain’t spent 10-20k a week on lean in longer than a year, ain’t bought over 5 perks in two months. Ain’t smoked a cigarette in two months. Suck my dick n celebrate my sobriety — ©SadaBaby™ (@SkubaBaby) January 24, 2023 @SkubaBaby

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Sada, who openly admits he pushed his body to its limits, calling it an "immature goal" that backfired ... comparing himself to late Temptations frontman David Ruffin, who infamously died of an overdose.

Sada says his addiction forced him to mentally disregard the rising cost of lean and even admitted being muddy influenced some of his biggest songs ... but he no longer wants to be a hypocrite in the streets for fans who actually look up to him!!!

After merging with Asylum Records (a division of Warner Music Group), Sada shared he's now an independent artist and says he's eager to finally make streaming money from his own music and will receive his masters and royalties in due time.

The money's there to make -- Sada says he's dropping a mixtape next month but is really anticipating the release of his debut album with possible features from Chris Brown, Marc Rebillet and Sevyn Streeter ... and beats from Hit-Boy, Hitmaka and Mustard!!!