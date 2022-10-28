Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade

Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics.

Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star.

Antonio brown Mr put that shit on, is a fuckin lame — ©SadaBaby™ (@SkubaBaby) October 25, 2022 @SkubaBaby

On Friday, an amused Sada reposted a DM AB sent, commanding him to "turn your bitch ass soda. water."

It doesn't read all that fluidly, but is likely a diss on the "Aktivated" rapper's love for lean.

Awww shit @ab84 mad at me 😭. Idgaf I said what I said pic.twitter.com/zC4fGsXH2D — ©SadaBaby™ (@SkubaBaby) October 28, 2022 @SkubaBaby

Sada didn't back down, and, instead, doubled down on his stance ... slamming AB for taunting Tom Brady over his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, which was made official today.

Like many sports fans, Sada feels AB selling shirts mocking TB12 is a low move and also took issue with his infamous mid-game retirement last season ... with a "b*tch ass" remark of his own.

