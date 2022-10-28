Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade

Antonio Brown Rips Rapper Sada Baby Over TB12 Criticism

10/28/2022 1:30 PM PT
antonio brown Sada Baby
TMZ/Getty Composite

Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics.

Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star.

On Friday, an amused Sada reposted a DM AB sent, commanding him to "turn your bitch ass soda. water."

It doesn't read all that fluidly, but is likely a diss on the "Aktivated" rapper's love for lean.

Sada didn't back down, and, instead, doubled down on his stance ... slamming AB for taunting Tom Brady over his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, which was made official today.

Like many sports fans, Sada feels AB selling shirts mocking TB12 is a low move and also took issue with his infamous mid-game retirement last season ... with a "b*tch ass" remark of his own.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

AB says he's selling the merch for charity ... but he better not hold his breath for a donation from Sada or Tom Brady!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later