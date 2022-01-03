O.J. Simpson Rips Antonio Brown For Shirtless In-Game Meltdown

Play video content

Here's how bad Antonio Brown's meltdown was on Sunday .... even O.J. Simpson is ripping the NFL star for his shirtless in-game antics.

Just minutes after AB threw off his jersey and pads and proceeded to quit on the Buccaneers in the middle of their game against the Jets ... O.J. took to Twitter to blast the wide receiver.

Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. pic.twitter.com/EaR0jRqcs3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022 @RapSheet

Simpson called Brown's actions "inexcusable," and then torched the 33-year-old for letting down Tom Brady.

"Playoffs are coming up," Simpson said. "And you pull this crap on a guy who really went out on a limb for you? It's total B.S. Inexcusable."

Bruce Arians clearly felt the same way ... the Tampa Bay head coach cut Brown immediately following the scene -- saying matter of factly, "He is no longer a Buc."

As for what kickstarted the on-field drama ... Arians told Peter King he wanted Brown to go into the game, but when the receiver refused -- the temper tantrum began.