Antonio Brown Ordered To Pay $1.2 Million To Moving Truck Driver In Assault Case

Antonio Brown's bank account is about to take a serious hit ... TMZ Sports has learned the former NFL star has been ordered to pay a moving truck driver $1.2 MILLION after he allegedly attacked the guy nearly three years ago.

A Broward County jury awarded the damages to Anton Tumanov earlier this month, according to court records ... after Brown failed to respond or show up to hearings in the case.

Per court docs, the jury found Brown liable for $407,000 for Tumanov's past and future medical expenses ... as well as $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering.

Tumanov initially sued the ex-Buccaneers receiver back in May 2021, after he said Brown beat him up while he was trying to make a delivery to the football player's Broward County, Fla. home on Feb. 11, 2020.

In his suit, Tumanov -- who was represented by Jeffrey R. Davis of Jeffrey R. Davis P.A. and Michael Lotto of the Ward Law Group in the case -- claimed Brown snapped on him when the two got into a dispute over payment for the services.

Tumanov said the 34-year-old damaged his vehicle and hit him multiple times. In the suit, he said it all caused him "severe bodily injuries."

Tumanov also went to police over it all ... and Brown was eventually hit with three criminal charges.