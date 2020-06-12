Antonio Brown Pleads No Contest In Moving Truck Battery Case, 2 Yrs Probation

Breaking News

Antonio Brown entered a Florida courtroom Friday and pled no contest in his moving truck driver battery case.

Brown was accused of attacking the driver in front of his Hollywood, FL home back in January 2020. The moving truck driver claimed Brown got violent after a dispute over payment.

Brown was initially hit with three criminal charges including burglary with assault, burglary conveyance and criminal mischief.

#BREAKING @AB84 changes plea to no contest in moving truck driver battery case. Judge sentences Brown to 2 years probation, and orders him to undergo psychological eval and take 13-week anger management course. Under probation, Brown can travel nationwide for work. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/Dtu3s3mrC3 — owenized (@SteveOwenTV) June 12, 2020 @SteveOwenTV

But, the 31-year-old wide receiver cut a deal with prosecutors this week in which he changed his plea to no contest ... and in exchange, he was sentenced to 2 years probation, a 13-week anger management course and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Brown must also complete 100 hours of community service. The judge also ordered Brown to stay away from the two victims in the cases.

Brown appeared in court wearing a slick grey suit and a black facemask ... but left the building without speaking to reporters.