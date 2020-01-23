Antonio Brown Surrendering To Police ... Arrives At Jail

Exclusive Getty

Antonio Brown is turning himself in ... TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star just arrived at a Florida jail after police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this week.

We broke the story, Brown allegedly threw rocks at a moving company truck and then attacked the driver over a dispute stemming from payment for a scheduled delivery at his Hollywood, Fla. home.

It all allegedly went down outside of AB's mansion Tuesday ... and in 911 audio of the scene, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear the chaotic altercation all play out.

The alleged victim tells dispatch AB was under the influence of drugs ... and says the ex-Pittsburgh Steeler roughed him up so badly, his shirt was torn and his shoulder was injured.

Cops arrested Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, for his role in the alleged incident ... claiming he injured the driver with Brown.

Holt -- an ex-NFL player -- was hit with a felony burglary with assault or battery charge ... but bonded out of jail Wednesday.

Cops say Brown was NOT arrested at the same time as Holt because he locked himself in his house and they could not get him to come out.