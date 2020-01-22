Antonio Brown Desperately Needs Mental Health Treatment, Ex-GF Says

Breaking News TMZ Composite

Antonio Brown is in "desperate" need of "mental health treatment" -- so says the mother of his children who claims she's taking the kids and building a new life without the NFL star.

"Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete," Chelsie Kyriss said in an emotional Instagram post.

"Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him."

"Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him."

Kyriss is obviously referencing the new assault allegations dogging AB -- after he allegedly attacked a moving truck driver outside of his Florida home on Tuesday.

Cops say AB is a suspect and they're working on getting an arrest warrant.

"At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors," Kyriss says.

"My hope is that [Antonio] will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve."

As we previously reported, Brown and Kyriss have had MAJOR issues in their relationship over the last few months -- with police getting involved multiple times.