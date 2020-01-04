Antonio Brown Paternity Case Has Domestic Violence Connection

Exclusive TMZ Composite

A mysterious new twist in the Antonio Brown paternity case ... and this one involves allegations of domestic violence -- but it's unclear if AB is the alleged assailant.

Here's the deal ... Brown has been wrapped up in a paternity dispute with Chelsie Kyriss since 2017 in Broward County, Florida. They have 3 children together.

We've been routinely checking the court records to monitor any developments in the case -- and in late December, the docket showed a new "related case" has been added to the record.

We pulled the file for the related case which is listed as a "Domestic Violence" matter. It was filed on Dec. 26 and is currently being handled in family court.

The issue ... the case is currently under seal -- which means the important details, including the people involved, are not being made public so we don't know if the matter is "related" to Brown or Kyriss or both.

We reached out to lawyers for Brown and Kyriss but neither side would comment.

We've also made calls to various law enforcement agencies but so far we haven't found a police report.

Brown and Kyriss have had a terrible relationship for years and it's well documented. Brown has previously accused of Kyriss of being a terrible, neglectful mom and in 2018, made a push to get sole custody of their kids.

Most recently, Brown filed a lawsuit against Kyriss claiming she refuses to leave his Florida home despite serving her with eviction papers.

In fact, things are so bad between the two, Kyriss called police in mid-December to monitor a clothing handoff at Brown's home so she could get various items from him that belong to their child.