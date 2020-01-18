Antonio Brown Performs First Show in FL, Throws Cash Onstage

Play video content

Antonio Brown is transitioning into his latest career with relative ease -- he performed for the first time as a rapper, and he's got one signature move of the game DOWN.

The out-of-work wide receiver made his debut on the mic Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, where he opened for rappers Lil Keed and Lil Gotit at a place called Revolution Live. Dude definitely knows how to make an entrance ... he did that and then some.

AB hit the stage to his new single, "Whole Lotta Money," which he rapped to and even enhanced by bringing his music vid to life ... throwing tons of bills all over the crowd.

Looks like he kept the set going too -- Antonio danced onstage and kept tossing around cash. At one point, the DJ mentions something about "allegations," and asked if he wanted to talk about that. AB ignored it though, and kept his focus on the indoor rainstorm.

