Antonio Brown vs. Logan Paul Targeting April Fight Date On DAZN

Antonio Brown and Logan Paul are in serious negotiations with DAZN and Matchroom Boxing to put on a fight in April ... and both guys are dead set on making it happen.

With Brown still not under contract with an NFL team -- and Paul looking for another high-profile fight after the KSI rematch -- we're told both sides have talked and are set to get a deal done.

Nothing is in stone yet ... but it's moving in that direction.

In fact, AB has already hired a world-class boxing trainer and started training camp, this according to reporter Manouk Akopyan.

The man running Brown's training program is Eromosele Albert, a 2-time Olympian from Nigeria who racked up a 24-6-1 record as a pro.

"Antonio Brown just started boxing and we just started training together," Albert told Akopyan ... "Yes, he is serious about the fight."

"We’re starting a training camp now. He’s a natural. He’s an athlete. It’s not a big transition. He’s going to catch-up really quick."

"He needs a lot of work to get done, to correct all of his mistakes. We have three months to get ready for the fight. That’s enough time. He’s in shape already. We just have to work on his technique, head movement and defense -- and that should be it for him to be ready."

As for Paul, he told us he's ready to go ... and he's VERY confident he can win.

