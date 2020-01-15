Logan Paul Dating Josie Canseco, Moving On From Brody Jenner

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Josie Canseco has a new hunk in her life ... and it's Logan Paul.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Josie and Logan recently started dating, with things turning romantic after years of running in the same friend circles in Los Angeles. Hollywood can be pretty small.

As with most fresh relationships, things are off to a great start ... we're told Josie and Logan are very happy. Good start.

Josie and Logan are already crossing milestones, they were spotted together for the first time Sunday at the famous Rose Bowl flea market. That's a huge step as far as dating in L.A. goes ... we know it sounds lame, but it's a thing.

As we first reported ... Josie and Brody Jenner broke up back in October ... so Jose Canseco's daughter didn't spend much time in the single lane before getting boo'd up again.

Unclear if Josie will be on Logan's arm for Jake Paul's fight Super Bowl weekend in Miami, but we're told it's definitely a possibility.