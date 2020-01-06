Antonio Brown Drops Rap Video Whole Lotta Ass!!!

Antonio Brown has officially made his debut as the rapper known as "AB" ... and his first music video is a 2-minute showcase of his wealth, his jewelry and butt models.

A WHOOOOLE LOTTA butt models.

The controversial NFL superstar has taken his talents to the recording booth as he awaits his football future ... and showed off his Future-esque crooning with the single "Whole Lotta Money."

Wanna guess what it's about?? Here are some lyrics to help you out.

"Whole lotta money, whole lotta money. I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money. I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money. I gotta whole lotta money, you can't hold nothin' from me."

Of course, the track reflects Brown's real-life probs lately ... considering he filed grievances against the Raiders and Patriots in hopes to get more than $40 MILLION (a whole lotta money) in unpaid salaries earlier this season.

But, enough about the legal mumbo jumbo ... the big takeaway is how much glute AB was able to fit into a 2-minute music video. It's truly remarkable.

The vid also features duffle bags full of -- you guessed it -- money, his $200k diamond chain and all that good rap stuff.