Antonio Brown's Trainer Faces Judge In Cuffs After Alleged Moving Driver Assault

Play video content Breaking News

The man who allegedly roughed up a moving company driver with Antonio Brown faced a judge in handcuffs Wednesday ... and the guy looked pretty damn sad to be there.

Glenn Holt -- an ex-NFL player who police say is AB's trainer -- was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of attacking a man with Brown at the NFL star's Hollywood, Fla. home.

Holt was hit with one felony count of burglary with assault or battery over his alleged role in the incident ... and he faced a judge in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday morning to hear the allegations against him.

35-year-old Holt didn't say much -- his attorney did most of the speaking for him -- but it was revealed Holt had reached an agreement with prosecutors to set his bond at $20,000.

In exchange, prosecutors said Holt must not have ANY contact with his accuser. They added the alleged victim had "no objection" to the deal. The judge later granted that agreement.

Jail records show Holt -- who played receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006-2008 -- is still currently in custody with his bond pending.