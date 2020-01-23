Antonio Brown 911 Call ... Driver Claims AB Was High

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call made during Antonio Brown's alleged altercation with a moving company driver ... and the alleged victim claims the NFL star was high and making threats.

We broke the story ... AB is accused of throwing rocks at a moving truck and assaulting the driver over a payment dispute.

The driver claims AB smoked in front of him and was high at the time of the incident.

"The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He's trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck," the caller claims.

"I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance."

"The guy refused to pay."

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, the truck driver describes why Brown and his trainer attacked him during a routine drop-off Tuesday at Brown's Florida home.

The driver claims he was dropping off AB's furniture from his CA home ... but when he asked for his $4,000 payment, Brown refused.

When the driver tried to leave with Brown's stuff, that's when the alleged altercation went down ... with AB causing $860-worth of damage to the truck.

When AB refused to pay for the alleged damage, the driver claims Brown forced his way into the driver's side of the main cabin and began to physically strike him.

Brown's trainer and former NFLer, Glenn Holt, was arrested for his involvement in the incident ... after he allegedly grabbed the keys from the truck's ignition and opened the side of the truck so Brown could unload his belongings.

Holt was arrested for burglary with assault or battery.