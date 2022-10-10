Antonio Brown Shares Offensive Image Mocking Mental Disability

Antonio Brown is going way too far with his most recent Twitter antics ... sharing an insensitive image making fun of mental disability on Monday -- and people are pissed.

AB has had zero filter on social media lately ... firing tweets with seemingly no care about the repercussions, including tasteless jokes about Tom Brady's marriage issues with Gisele Bündchen.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

34-year-old Brown randomly decided to post the offensive picture just minutes ago ... showing a distorted image of the Arizona Cardinals logo and a modification of the team name that featured the R-word.

"Starting my own Team Sign 🆙" AB said in the tweet.

Of course, not many are laughing at his awful attempt at humor ... and made sure to let him know in the replies.

In fact, some users are even comparing AB's actions to Kanye West, who was recently criticized for preaching "White Lives Matter" over the past week -- leading Brown to add, "All Lives Matter" in a post of his own.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"are you and kanye in some kinda competition?" the user said of the newest post ... while another pleaded, "you gotta just get off social media bro."