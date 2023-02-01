NBA YoungBoy Converting to Mormonism, Remorseful For Making Violent Music

NBA YoungBoy released 8 full-length projects in 2022, but it doesn't look like he'll be cosigning his own catalog in the near future.

In a new revelation to Billboard, the Louisiana-born rap star is showing remorse for the content of his lyrics, and looking to turn over a new leaf ... by converting to Mormonism and changing the direction of his raps.

YoungBoy says it troubles him to know fans, kids included, might have heard his music and been influenced to harm other people ... and he holds himself accountable.

The 23-year-old admits he can't lyrically rewrite all his wrongs as a street rapper ... but vows to take it day by day to get the job done.

YoungBoy shocked fans shortly after the new year with the bombshell -- he married his longtime girlfriend and mother of 2 of his kids and doesn't seem to be done with divinity.

He's been on house arrest for several years but found newfound peace while residing in Utah and getting close to missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints ... and plans on getting baptized with them once cops clear him to be outside without monitoring.

