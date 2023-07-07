Lil Baby Drops 'Merch Madness' Single To Celebrate $20M Fanatics Giveaway

So I Rapped A Song About It

We Gave Away $20M Worth Of Merch...

Lil Baby recently participated in a Fanatics Global Volunteer Day with his buddy Michael Rubin, resulting in $20 million worth of merchandise being distributed across the country!!!

On Friday, Baby joined forces with VaynerMedia for his newest single and video combo "Merch Madness" ... which celebrates the charity blowout that took place on June 27.

The visual begins with Baby surprising students inside Harlem's Frederick Douglass Academy on the last day of the school year.

Baby eventually details his involvement by rapping, "Real trench baby, business with Fanatics/This like twenty million on a giveaway/Twenty buses, twenty cities, stadium to stadium/See they idols givin' back to them, makin' people go crazy/I get paid when I appear/To do this, I volunteer."

Similar to Rubin's "White Party," the celebs were in full support of the GVD movement ... top pro athletes Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Willson and Chris Paul were spotted among the fold ... as were superstar rappers Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Quavo, and A$AP Ferg.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.