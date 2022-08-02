Drake Drops 'Sticky' w/ Lil Baby, Future, Virgil Abloh's Off-Road Maybach

Drake just dropped the video for “Sticky” from his new album “Honestly, Nevermind” and it’s clear he used his recent Euro vacation to double the video’s scenic locations!!!

Directed by Theo Skudra, the lush visual navigates through parts of Drake at sea in St. Tropez, Michael Rubin’s 4th of July bash and other expensive frolics throughout the galaxy.

Lil Baby and Future can also be spotted living it up … and Drake found a rainy rooftop to test out his new coat from his Nocta Nike line.

Drizzy also proved there was no cap in his rap when it came to namedropping the late Virgil Abloh … stunting inside the off-road Maybach designed by the Off-White creator in collaboration with Mercedes.

Young Thug and YSL also get a shoutout as they fight their ongoing case.