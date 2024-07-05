Kendrick Lamar Drops Music Video for Drake Diss Track 'Not Like Us'

Kendrick Lamar rang in the 4th of July by dropping his new music video for his ever-popular Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

The video starts out with a cameo from Tommy the Clown, and Tommy's krumping dancers are featured throughout the flick.

The vid is also heavy with owl imagery, a clear nod to the OVO emblem of Drake's lifestyle brand ... with Kendrick sporting a live one on his arm at one point, a caged owl, and Lamar taking whacks at a giant piñata shaped like the hooter ... while “no OVHoes were harmed during the making of this video" flashed on the screen.

Other cameos include Mustard sporting a Toronto Blue Jays hat, as well as Lamar's fiancé and their children.

The city of Compton was the other major star of the visuals, with shots of Tam's Burgers and tons of fans gathered at City Hall.

Kendrick filming the ‘Not Like Us’ music video in compton today 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WVIPsCkWi2 — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) June 22, 2024 @DebatingHipHop_

As we previously reported ... last month the shoot brought out massive crowds who just wanted to catch a glimpse of the homegrown rapper -- who was right in the middle of the craziness.

Kendrick's possibly the most popular West Coast rapper in the game right now ... just look at his Juneteenth show that united both rappers and even rival gangs -- yeah, the dude's got a ton of clout.

