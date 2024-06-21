Kendrick Lamar Beefs Up Security with Sheriff's Deputies for Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar is set to film a new music video this weekend ... and we're told the rapper is beefing up his security to keep himself, his team, and the community safe.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the Grammy winner will be filming his new music video in Compton -- a perfect homecoming for K. Dot on the heels of his triumphant Juneteenth show Wednesday night at the KIA Forum in nearby Inglewood.

We're told Kendrick's team got all the proper permits needed to pull off the project ... and the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. will send deputies for extra security during the music vid shoot.

For security reasons, our sources won't say how many deputies have been tapped for the gig -- which is set to take place all over Compton. However, we have been told that Kendrick's production company is paying around $120 an hour to have them on hand.

While law enforcement sources tell us the police are aware of Kendrick's recent beef with nemesis Drake, we're told no known threats have surfaced at this time.

Though the feud, at least publicly, ended back in early May -- when Kendrick dropped "Not Like Us" -- we're told the authorities are still taking it seriously and keeping an eye on social media for any drama.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember, Kendrick and Drake dropped a series of diss tracks about each other, until Kendrick was declared the clear winner with "Not Like Us" not only verbally taking down Drake ... but also topping the Billboard charts.

In the aftermath, the 'Degrassi' alum's Toronto mansion was plagued with 3 police-involved incidents -- including the shooting of one of his security guards. Kendrick was not linked to the shooting, and no suspect has been arrested.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sources tell us the LASD and others involved hope for a peaceful production that shows off the beauty of Compton, instead of the negative image of gangs and crime it became famous for decades ago.