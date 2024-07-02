Kai Cenat and Jason Martin Explain Kendrick Lamar, Free Lunch Compton Giveaway

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick Lamar and pgLang continue to connect dots in Compton ... helping coordinate an electronics and sneaker giveaway that has kids screaming Christmas in July!!!

The event was a community team effort co-organized by Kai Cenat, 319 Music Group CEO Wacko and Tim Hinshaw's creative studio Free Lunch.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Hip Hop was also on the scene, and the energy created by K. Dot's Pop-Up Concert was still lingering throughout Compton.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We spoke to Kai, who says he was armed with fellow streamer Mr. Beast's credit card to swipe for goods -- big-screen TVs, Nike kicks, iPhones, you name it ... and he also matched the dollar amount on his end.

Teamwork makes the dream work ... just last week all the parties joined forces to donate $200K to Los Angeles-based charities and other city initiatives.

Play video content TMZ.com

Compton OGs Jason Martin and Jay Worthy were also in the mix and assure us these sorts of community givebacks didn't start because of the rap battle with Drake ... they've been loyal to their soil all this time!!!