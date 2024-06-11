LeBron James Cracks NBA Finals Joke On Kai Cenat's Stream, I'm Playing Game 8!

Play video content

LeBron James is in good spirits despite missing out on a championship this season ... FaceTiming in to Kai Cenat's stream and cracking jokes about not being in the NBA Finals!!

The hilarious cameo appearance went down as Cenat chopped it up with guests Kevin Hart and Druski on Monday ... when the movie star decided to hit up the Lakers hooper while hundreds of thousands of viewers followed along.

The four-time champ casually dropped the N-word as he greeted the trio ... which caught Druski and Cenat off-guard.

"Bron, when you start saying n***as?" Druski asked as Cenat lost his mind over the virtual meet-and-greet. "When Bron start saying n***as?"

Hart then explained to James that their conversation was live ... which prompted him to respond with an, "Oh, s***."

Sure enough, it really was LeBron on the other line ... and Hart proved it by showing his phone to the camera -- with the hooper giving a quick hello.

Once things settled down, Hart hit James with a jab ... asking him when he's playing in the Finals.

Druski was confused by the question, but Hart assured him King James' team was actually still alive in the playoffs.

"It's LeBron James, of course he's in the Finals."

James played along ... saying he hadn't gotten his schedule yet, but would be suiting up for Game 8.

Cenat even asked for tickets ... but unless he wants to see the Celtics and Mavericks duke it out, he's in for quite the surprise.