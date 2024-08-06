Drake Instagram Dump Drops New Music With Latto, 21 Savage, Young Thug

Drake has so much content sitting on his hard drive ... he had to start a new Instagram account to get it out to the fans!!!

On Tuesday, Drake directed fans to his newly unveiled Instagram account @plottttwistttttt, featuring 3 new songs ... "Housekeeping Knows," featuring Latto, dance vibe joint "Blue Green Red," and the war-ready "It's Up," co-starring 21 Savage and Young Thug.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The reunion with Thug and 21 is definitely for the streets ... Drake calls for YT's freedom while emphasizing how he's not afraid of any opps on "It's Up" ... pretty testy words in the aftermath of his Kendrick Lamar battle!!! 👀

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Latto duet is perfect for the booty clubs, while "BGR" will fit nicely inside the standard ones ... but wait, there's more!

The IG was fitted with the caption "100 GIGS FOR YOUR HEADTOP" and filled to the brim with dozens of random photos and videos that he began stockpiling as early as June.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drake's media dump ranged from studio sessions ... like when he was contemplating whether to add Grammy Award winner Future to his hookah-smoking "Hotline Bling" session ... to various nights at the strip club and fashion mockups.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His rumored love interest (and Latto's BFF) Brooklyn Nikole also makes a cameo on the account, as do Amber Rose, Jean Grae, Jim Jones, Paige Uncaged and Saweetie -- plot twist, indeed!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.