Lil Wayne Old Lyric Notebook on Sale for $5 Million After Legal Saga

Lil Wayne Old Lyric Notebook on Sale for $5M ... After Messy Legal Saga

Lil Wayne’s lyric notebook is officially for sale with a hefty price tag … after a years-long saga to determine ownership finally wrapped up earlier this year.

TMZ has learned … the rapper’s notebook from the ‘90s is being offered for $5 million ... 5 years after it was first listed for $250K.

Moments in Time, the company officiating the sale, defended the intense markup to TMZ … saying Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers ever, making his handwritten song notes incredibly valuable.

However, the price point isn’t the only notable thing about this notebook. Remember, TMZ broke the story … Moments in Time made a splash in 2019 by trying to sell the notebook on behalf of a man who claims he found LW’s old property in a car once owned by Cash Money Records.

Lil Wayne objected and demanded his work back … with his attorneys firing off a cease and desist letter to Moments in Time, saying it had no right to sell the lyrics. They also accused the guy who found the notebook of lying and waiting for the opportune moment to cash in.

The guy fought back, arguing “finders-keepers,” asking the court to say he was now the rightful owner and Wayne needed to stop trying to intimidate him. Despite all the fuss, Lil Wayne didn’t even bother to respond ... so the court ruled against the rapper.

So now, after all that back and forth, a piece of rap history could be yours … if you have the Benjamins to nab it.

