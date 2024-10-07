Drake Complains About Friends Who'd 'Stab You in the Back' Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake appears to be "In His Feelings" about his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar ... publicly complaining about fake friends amid the drama.

The rapper grabbed the mic at Tyrone Edwards' Nostalgia Party in Toronto Saturday evening ... where he lamented about being dropped by flip-flopping pals.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He noted ... "My real friends are definitely in the building. But, I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up."

As he continued ... Drake warned the crowd about those who "might stab you in the back," hinting this is something he's been through before.

He added ... "That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself."

Drake reportedly wrapped up his public declaration by performing his own take of Beyoncé's "Me, Myself and I."

It seems the former "Degrassi" star is feeling isolated in the wake of his feud with Kendrick ... which has seen KL reach widespread acclaim with his diss track "Not Like Us" and nab the coveted 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

While it was reported that Drake tried to stop his rival from performing the widely popular diss track -- which takes shots at the Canadian rapper -- at the upcoming Super Bowl, his rep has made it clear the rumors are "completely false."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.