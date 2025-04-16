Rapper Matt Ox Arrested for Drug Possession in L.A. Area

Matt Ox -- the former child rapper hailing from Philly who got a huge look from the late XXXTENTACION at the age of 14 -- is older now, but staring down a potentially troubled future ... after he and his boys were arrested for drugs!!!

Burbank Police tell TMZ Hip Hop that Matt was in the back seat of a black Lexus officers pulled over in a traffic stop on April 5, 2025, at approximately 4:30 AM.

The vehicle was traveling through the area of Glenoaks Boulevard and Walnut Avenue, and was cited for vehicle code violations.

During the investigation, officers say they located several cups of suspected promethazine-codeine -- as in "lean," "syrup" or "drank" ... the stuff that kills.

Matt was allegedly also in possession of suspected oxycodone and alprazolam, and was arrested for possession of controlled substances before being hauled off to the BPD Jail.

The two individuals with Matt Ox were also arrested on similar charges.

The 20-year-old rapper was eventually released with a citation to appear in court, where he's due on April 30.

Ox's biggest song to date is his XXX collab, "$$$," and he's still actively putting out music.