Paul Rodriguez Goes to War With Burbank PD Over Drug Arrest

Paul Rodriguez is going to war with the Burbank Police Department ... bracing for an ugly legal battle over his recent arrest for drug possession, TMZ has learned.

The legendary actor-comedian and Burbank law enforcement sources traded accusations in separate statements to TMZ, turning Paul's misdemeanor drug possession case into a wild drama.

On Friday night, Paul was arrested with a female friend after cops pulled them over -- she was driving, he was in the passenger seat -- and conducted a search, eventually finding drugs in the woman's purse. Paul told TMZ the cop slapped him -- and Paul's attorney, Bobby Samini, later said the officer's actions constituted a civil rights violation.

On Tuesday night, Burbank PD sources fired back ... telling TMZ that though they're aware of Paul's police misconduct allegations, and the matter is currently under administrative review, his accusations seem dubious.

They point out that after Paul was released from custody, he spoke to a watch commander and never raised any issues about officer misconduct.

We're told the arrest was caught on police body cam video, but the department has no immediate plans to release it, citing the "active criminal case."

Other law enforcement sources provided new details on the car stop, saying the officer found suspected fentanyl inside the vehicle, along with multiple glass pipes. We're told police are currently testing the substance.

As for Rodriguez, Samini returned fire, telling TMZ ... "The assertion that Mr. Rodriguez was in possession of any controlled substance is absolutely false. Statements by anonymous sources that to the contrary are solely intended to defame Mr. Rodriguez are cowardly and irresponsible."

Samini went on ... "Mr. Rodriguez will defend these allegations and take all appropriate legal action against those responsible. Aside from Mr. Rodriguez’s storied career in Hollywood, he is a retired United States Air Force veteran. He served this Country honorably and held the highest levels of security clearance."

Samini continued ... "Although he fully cooperated with law enforcement, he was forcibly removed from the vehicle, arrested, and subsequently strip-searched. No controlled substances were found in his possession or on his person. This conduct was not intended to protect and serve the community but intended to humiliate and demean Mr. Rodriguez."