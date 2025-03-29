Paul Rodriguez Claims He Was Slapped by White Cop on 'Power Trip'

Paul Rodriguez was recently arrested for alleged possession of narcotics in Burbank ... but the comedian tells TMZ the drugs weren't his -- and he's leveling some serious allegations against police.

We broke the story that Paul was arrested Friday when the car he was in was pulled over for a traffic violation, at which time cops allegedly found narcotics. Paul was arrested for misdemeanor possession.

But the comedian tells TMZ that not only were the drugs not his ... he feels one of the officers overstepped during the arrest -- and it may have been racially motivated.

From what he says ... the car was Paul's, but he was asleep in the passenger seat when it was pulled over -- which is when the "Caucasian" officer allegedly slapped Paul to wake him up ... 'cause he was on a "power trip."

As for the narcotics ... Paul tells us those allegedly belonged to his friend who was driving, and he claims she told police they were hers -- but Paul says he was allegedly "roughed up" and arrested right along with her anyway. His car was impounded.

We took Paul's allegations to Burbank police ... and they told us Paul was cited and released for misdemeanor drug possession and the case will be sent over to the city attorney for possible charges. His pal is being held for outstanding warrants.

Police didn't address Paul's allegations ... but the comic tells us he is considering filing a formal complaint.