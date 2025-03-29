'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Marsau Scott Arrested

Marsau Scott was arrested in Alabama ... but it seems the charges were minor, and he's already out of jail.

The "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star was popped Friday night in Madison County ... and according to jail records, he was allegedly speeding and had a failure to appear warrant in the system.

Details are not clear at this time ... but we do know that Marsau was not in custody long, as the records show he paid the $300 bond shortly after being arrested.

Marsau has been on "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" since season one back in 2019 and is married to LaTisha Scott.