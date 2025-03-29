Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Marsau Scott Arrested

Published
MARSAU JEVON SCOTT getty Madison County Sheriff's Office composite main
Getty / Madison County Sheriff's Office Composite

Marsau Scott was arrested in Alabama ... but it seems the charges were minor, and he's already out of jail.

The "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star was popped Friday night in Madison County ... and according to jail records, he was allegedly speeding and had a failure to appear warrant in the system.

MARSAU JEVON SCOTT mug shot Madison County Sheriff's Office swipe
Madison County Sheriff's Office

Details are not clear at this time ... but we do know that Marsau was not in custody long, as the records show he paid the $300 bond shortly after being arrested.

love and marriage huntsville poster marsau scott own su
OWN

Marsau has been on "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" since season one back in 2019 and is married to LaTisha Scott.

We're out to authorities and Marsau's lawyer for more info ... so far, no word back.

