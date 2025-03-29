Legendary Comic Paul Rodriguez Busted for Alleged Narcotics Possession

Legendary comedian Paul Rodriguez had a bad night Friday -- and we're not talking about one the stage, but, rather, he got arrested by the police!

Here's what happened ... Paul was driving in a vehicle in Burbank, California, when a cop pulled him over for a traffic violation, according to law enforcement sources.

We don't know what the violation was, but that's beside the point ... because our sources say that when the officer searched Paul's car, and allegedly found some type of narcotics inside.

We're told Paul was promptly arrested and taken to the clink for misdemeanor possession of narcotics, although he's expected to be released from jail soon.

Paul has had it rough in recent years. Last November, his longtime buddy Donald Serrato died from natural causes while staying at his L.A. home. And, in 2021, Paul underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

As you know, Paul is best known for his hilarious stand-up routines. He's also done quite a bit of acting in films, such as "The Whoopee Boys" with Michael O'Keefe and "Blood Work" with Clint Eastwood.