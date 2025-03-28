Florida Man Dressed as Ronald McDonald Arrested, Tells Cops 'I Am a Clown, Stupid'

Play video content

A Florida man dressed up like Ronald McDonald got arrested for trespassing ... and when cops told him he looked like a clown, the guy responded, "No s***, I am a clown, stupid."

Police bodycam footage shows the moment Palm Bay police officers rolled up on the Ronald McDonald doppelgänger ... and things get tense from the start.

Cops tell the clown -- who police say is a homeless man named Chris Marlowe -- to put his stuff down because he's being arrested, and he responds, "Why, so you can rob me?!?"

Officers try to arrest him and a scuffle ensues, with cops taking the clown to the ground. Video shows cops removing what appears to be an orange flare gun from the clown's pocket.

When cops shove the guy into the back of their squad car, one tells him, "You look like a clown" ... and he gives his blunt, and obvious, response.

The circus continues when police search his bag, which is full of a never-ending supply of red noses and clown costumes.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Marlowe is charged with a count of trespass other than structure or conveyance, and resisting an officer with violence.

Cops say the guy was previously trespassing at a shopping center where he was walking around talking to himself, loitering and serving no purpose on the property ... and police say he was warned he would be arrested if he came back.