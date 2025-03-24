Tekashi 6ix9ine Celebrates Cutting Off His Ankle Monitor With New Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn't completely out of the court's crosshairs ... but he is much less restricted than he was yesterday -- and he didn't waste the chance to celebrate!!! 🍾

On Monday, the rainbow-haired rap star was chilling poolside and got help from several of his homegirls to cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor -- followed by a victory dive into the water!!!

As we previously reported, 6ix9ine violated the terms of his existing probation and served 30 days in jail, followed by 90 days of house arrest.

Tekashi tells TMZ Hip Hop he couldn't be happier about the ruling and is currently familiarizing himself with his steering wheel driving up the Florida turnpikes.

He tells us his movements were extremely limited to just religious services, medical reasons, and attorney visits ... and he still had to check in with a probation officer every time he went.

Feds even raided Tekashi's home last week ... but nothing happened that would've prevented his current good news.

Now that the home confinement has been cleared, and while he has the court's permission to remove the ankle monitor, he's still on federal probation until November -- but says he'll be using his newfound wiggle room to his advantage.