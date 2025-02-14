Tekashi 6ix9ine Receives Fake "King Von" Casket at his Home, Cops Investigate

Play video content

Tekashi 6ix9ine says a ghoulish package was delivered to his Florida home Thursday ... a fake casket emblazoned with the name of his slain nemesis King Von, TMZ has learned.

The rapper told cops the bizarre incident went down last night at his mansion, while he was making music at a recording studio in Miami.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi's brother was hanging out at his home when someone dropped off the black box in the shape of a coffin along with a bouquet of flowers and a pet box.

The words, "RIP King Von," were scrawled across the casket. Cops say, earlier that night, a security guard saw 2 men pull up to the gate of 69's private community, asking if they could deliver a gift to a resident.

Cops say the 2 men were given permission to enter the community and they drove up to the side of 69's home.

Police say 69's brother approached the 2 men in a Tesla and asked what they were doing at the house. Cops say the 2 said they were there to deliver artwork and dropped off the phony coffin and other suspicious items in front of a fence, before driving away.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office was called and dispatched Bomb Squad officers to examine the box, thinking there might be an explosive device inside. But, the cops found only liquid hand sanitizer in the box. Police say no arrests were made.

69 didn't seem bothered by the morbid message, telling us, "I'm pretty sad. I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it. I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."

Sounds pretty cold ... but Tekashi and King Von never got along. In fact, they had a major beef while Von was alive.