Tekashi 6ix9ine Plea Deal Reached, Feds Say, Will Serve 30 Days in Jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine may have to sit in jail for another month ... 'cause the federal government is recommending he serve 30 days for violating the terms of his supervised release.

According to new documents obtained by TMZ ... the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says Tekashi will appear in court next week and admit to the violations the government has charged him with.

In terms of punishment, the U.S. Attorney will recommend he immediately head back to jail for 30 days. Once out, they will want Tekashi to begin another year of supervised release.

During the first 90 days after his incarceration, the feds want Tekashi on home incarceration for 30 days, home detention for the next 30, and on a curfew for the last 30.

After this period, the government says he may travel domestically for work with his probation officer's approval. The government also recommends he submit to random drug testing.

Worth noting ... this is just what the feds are recommending -- a judge still hasn't signed off on the proposed sentence yet.

We broke the story ... Tekashi was arrested last month for violating the terms of his supervised release. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says Tekashi was arrested for performing in Las Vegas, Nevada without permission from his probation department, testing positive for meth, and failing to take a drug test on another occasion. The rapper has been in jail since.

Lazzaro told us the positive meth test may have been a false positive -- explaining Tekashi takes Adderall.