Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Trouble 'Finds' Him, After Surprising Record Deal Clause

Play video content TMZ.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn't sweatin' the fine print in his new record deal ... which requires the rapper to stay out of trouble to keep his payday.

We caught up with the musical artist on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, where he explained why the special clause in his new contract doesn't have him worried. As he put it ... he views himself as a "squeaky clean" individual -- and trouble just happens to find him "all the time."

At the end of September, Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself in a heated exchange outside a nightclub in Miami, and was sued for revenge porn by an ex-girlfriend. So, here's hoping all this drama was settled before 69 signed on the dotted line!!!

TMZ broke the story ... Tekashi 6ix9ine inked a major deal with Kartel Music, which will see the rapper bringing home over $6 million for a new album and a subsequent tour.

Play video content BACKGRID

According to 69, the agreement is less of a record deal and more of an "exclusive tour" arrangement, explaining the contract will bring his new music to Mexico, South America and Central America.

69 made it clear he is excited to embark on this new project with Kartel ... as it allows him to tap into his Hispanic roots.

However, Tekashi 6ix9ine noted the music will be different than what he usually makes ... confirming it's "nothing hip hop."