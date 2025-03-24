Deputy Recorded on Wild Body Cam Video Shooting Armed Man in Florida

Play video content Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Florida sheriff's deputy shot and critically injured a man who pointed a gun at him during a domestic violence call -- and the entire wild scene was captured on body cam video.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released the footage Sunday, and it shows one of their deputies climbing the stairs of a Riverview house in which suspect Manuel Alvarez and his female partner were staying.

The deputy, identified as Shawn Swinford, is wearing his body camera and training his gun in front of him, while calling out to Alvarez, who is offscreen and allegedly verbally making threats to shoot the police.

When he gets to the top of the stairs, Swinford sees 50-year-old Alvarez standing in the doorway of a room, pointing a firearm at him.

All hell breaks loose ... Swinford opens fire with his service weapon, pumping at least one bullet into Alvarez.

Authorities say the incident began at 3:47 AM Sunday after someone called 911 to report a domestic incident at a residence in the Tampa area. When deputies arrived at the home, they encountered Alvarez's partner outside after she had allegedly been assaulted. Cops say the woman told deputies Alvarez was armed with a pistol and still inside the house.

Alvarez was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition.