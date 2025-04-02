Teacher Threatens to 'Throw Up' in Arrest for Alleged Student Sex Abuse, on Video

Play video content

An Illinois teacher accused of sexually assaulting one of her 15-year-old students was caught on video telling cops she was going to throw up while being arrested for the alleged crime.

Newly released police body cam footage shows Christina Formella weeping and hyper-ventilating in the backseat of a patrol car after she was cuffed by an officer in Downers Grove, Illinois, on March 16.

The officer secures Formella's seatbelt and asks her if she wants a tissue. Formella responds that she feels sick and the cop offers to get her a barf bag, calling in the request over the radio. Formella continues to cry in the back seat, turning hysterical right before our eyes.

Earlier in the video, the officer pulls over Formella during a traffic stop and approaches the driver's side of her vehicle, asking her for ID.

After she turns over her driver's license, the cop confirms she's "Christina" and orders her out of the vehicle. From then on, it's all downhill for Formella.

According to prosecutors, Formella began her illicit sexual relationship with her 15-year-old student in 2023 while she taught special ed, and was a soccer coach and tutor at Downers Grove South High School. She's been placed on administrative leave.

Prosecutors say the boy's mother found text messages on his phone and reported the inappropriate messages to police. Cops launched a criminal investigation that uncovered Formella's alleged sexual abuse of the minor as she was tutoring him in a classroom.